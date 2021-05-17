Aleksei Oleinik Returns To Fight Sergey Spivak on June 19th

In a possible vet lesson or passing of the torch, Aleksei Oleinik will fight a young, hungry Sergey Spivak.

A fight that is important for the heavyweight rankings, “The Boa Constrictor” Aleksei Oleinik is clinging onto the #15 spot. On the other side, Sergey Spivav isn’t ranked but a win against Oleinik will surely see him in the rankings following the fight. On his Instagram, Spivac confirmed the fight, which was initially reported by Vestnik MMA. The bout will go down on June 19th.

Aleksei Oleinik (59-15-1), a pioneer of the sport, has been fighting since 1996. In total, he’s been competing in MMA for 25 years. He’s been in the UFC for nearly the last seven years. Riding a two-fight win streak in early 2020, Oleinik is now on a two-fight skid. He last fought a few months back in February against surging up-and-comer Chris Daukaus. Oleinik was stopped early in the first, and it’s now his second straight TKO loss.

Sergey Spivak (12-2) doesn’t have the experience Olienik has but has all the momentum. After getting signed to the UFC in 2019, he came into the promotion at 9-0. He then lost in his UFC debut to Walt Harris. Since then, he’s gone 3-1 in the UFC as his last setback was to Marcin Tybura. Now, opposite of Oleinik, Spivak has won his last two fights. Last February, he met the debutant, Jared Vanderaa. In a dominant performance, he stopped Vanderaa in the second round via ground and pound.

Who do you have winning? Will it be the veteran Aleksei Oleinik or the rising Sergey Spivak?