Alex Morono: It Would Be Bittersweet To End Donald Cerrone’s Career

UFC welterweight Alex Morono stayed ready in case a fight came up on short notice, and he got his wish and will face Donald Cerrone this weekend at UFC Vegas 26.

Initially, Cerrone and UFC legend Diego Sanchez were slated to fight, but after some disagreements boiled over, the promotion decided to part ways with the “Ultimate Fighter” Season 1 winner. Late last week, it was discovered that the UFC offered Alex Morono the fight on nearly a week’s notice, and the consummate professional accepted the challenge with open arms.

“Cowboy is dangerous. Morono told BJPenn. He is by far the best striker I’ve ever fought. It’s funny because his ground game is arguably better than his standup. It’s a tough fight and I have to walk in the fire on this one. I do expect there to be some grappling exchanges in this fight. It will be a fun one, though,” Morono said. “I have to stay sharp in this fight. Thankfully, my cardio is good. If the pace is high, I’m ready for it. I also expect to win a decision, but I think I can get a third-round knockout. If it goes the distance, I will be fine, but I think I can get the finish. I’m ready to throw down.”

Despite Cowboy’s losing streak, he remains a legend of the game. Additionally, with the passing years and the four-fight losing streak, UFC president Dana White recently said he is unsure about Cerrone’s future in the promotion. Upon hearing of the fight news, Alex Morono is pleased about the opportunity of fighting such a well-known name but is reluctant to pay Cowboy too much respect, as that won’t help in a fistfight just a few days away.

“It would be bittersweet. It is an after-the-fight thought, as I can’t give him so much respect before the fight. I’m surprised he took the fight with me. But, as a fan, I would be sad seeing Cerrone no longer in the UFC,” Morono concluded.

The welterweight is ready to put on a show against Cowboy, and training alongside fellow top-ranked UFC athlete Geoff Neal has only helped in the evolution of his game. After seeing Morono hold his own on the feet against the former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, there is little doubt this fight won’t be a strategic and thrilling live-action chess game.

Who is your horse in the race, will Cowboy get his hand raised on short-notice in usual fashion, or will the rising welterweight Alex Morono send him packing? Let us know below!