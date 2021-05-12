Alexander Gustafsson Vows To Return Stronger Than Ever This Summer

Alexander Gustafsson is looking to return to the Octagon this summer.

After Gustafsson suffered a submission loss to Anthony Smith in June of 2019 in his home country of Sweden he announced his retirement from the sport. However, he ended up returning last summer at heavyweight and was submitted in the first round by Fabricio Werdum.

After the loss, many wondered if he would fight again. However, Gustafsson took to social media to announce he is coming back this summer.

“I have spent hours and hours in preparation. This summer I will dig deep inside myself. Warning – I’m coming back stronger than ever. Stay in touch. I will offer you the possibility to follow me all the way,” Gustafsson wrote on Instagram.

Alexander Gustafsson (Photo: Sean M. Haffey/Getty)

What weight class Gustafsson will compete is uncertain at this point. He has been a perennial contender at light heavyweight, but he did bulk up for a heavyweight move last summer. However, with Jon Jones out of the picture, a drop back down to 205lbs does make some sense.

Gustafsson is on a three-fight losing streak as before the submission losses to Werdum and Smith, he suffered a TKO loss to Jon Jones at UFC 232 for the light heavyweight title. Prior to the setbacks, he TKO’d Glover Teixeira and a decision win over the current champ, Jan Blachowicz.

Although the Swede is on a losing streak, he still is a fan favorite and is one of the best light heavyweights of all time. However, Gustafsson has come up short for UFC gold three times, losing to Jones twice and and dropping a split decision to Daniel Cormier.

When Gustafsson does return, if he drops down to light heavyweight, a ranked opponent could very well be in order for the Swede.

Who would you like to see Alexander Gustafsson fight in his return?