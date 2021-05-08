Amanda Ribas Out Of UFC Vegas 26 Fight Due to COVID-19

Amanda Ribas is out of her scheduled UFC Vegas 26 fight against Angela Hill due to COVID-19 protocols, as reported by ESPN shortly ago. The UFC will be looking to rebook the fight at a later date.
Ribas was looking to bounce back from the first loss of her UFC career which came against Marina Rodriguez at UFC 257. A victory over the #12-ranked Hill would have been a fine way to do that. Fortunately, that opportunity will still present itself but at a later date.
With this cancellation, here the updated lineup for tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 card.
MAIN CARD (8 PM ET)
Marina Rodriguez vs. Michelle Waterson
Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono
Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal
Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima
Diego Ferreira (vs. Gregor Gillespie
PRELIMINARY CARD (6 PM ET)
Kyle Daukaus vs. Phil Hawes
Ludovit Klein vs. Mike Trizano
Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jun Yong Park
Christian Aguilera vs. Carlston Harris
Keep it locked right here on MMANews.com for highlights and results from tonight’s UFC Vegas 26 event!