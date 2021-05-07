Amanda Ribas Ready For Big Return After Highly Emotional Loss

After being outstruck against Marina Rodriguez in late Jan, Amanda Ribas will not dwell on the negative and is eager to step back into the octagon.

Following a 4-0 start to her UFC career, her happy personality wasn’t the only trait dominating the UFC headlines. With a win over grappling ace Mackenzie Dern, fans were made undoubtedly aware that Ribas is a dominating force at strawweight. Taking place inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, the blue-chip 27-year old prospect will take on a veteran in Angela Hill this weekend. Despite losing her last fight by strikes in round two against Rodriguez (who headlines the UFC Vegas 26 card this weekend), Amanda Ribas remains a potent threat whenever she straps the MMA gloves on.

Once she lost against Rodriguez, the happy-go-lucky fighter was definitely upset, but she also saw a path back to getting back on track. The young prospect detailed the struggles she endured in her loss on Fight Island.

“When I lost in Abu Dhabi, I was like, ‘I’m here in Abu Dhabi, so let’s enjoy the hotel and everything,’” Ribas told media at Wednesday’s media day at the UFC Apex. “But when I came home, I saw my mom, and I started to cry. I cried a lot, and my mom is not a fighter, but it was the best words I could listen to. She said ‘Amanda, heads up. You won and lost all your life since you were a baby because you competed since you were a baby.’”

Once she accepted the results and realized she lost the fight, she took the advice of her mother and chose to move forward. In an effort to get her career steered in the right direction, Ribas will take on a crafty striker in Hill and look to advance in the rankings and prove that all of the hype behind her, when she began her MMA journey, is indeed real.

“Yes, for sure I’m capable because I’ve already seen this before,” Ribas laughed in response. “But I think Angela is really active inside the cage because she doesn’t stop and outside the cage, too. If the UFC need somebody, they call Angela. She’s always fighting.”

With both athletes capable of impressive output while standing Ribas seems to be excited about the challenge Hill will bring in the striking realm. The Brazilian can also admire Hill’s willingness to fight on short notice, and her subsequent activity. With her previous opponent Rodriguez fighting in the main event on the same night, perhaps this is an ideal opportunity to make a statement to bolster her name and rank.

