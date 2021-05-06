An “Awakened” McGregor Implies God Is On His Side For Poirier Trilogy

A fired-up Conor McGregor is ready to avenge his loss to Dustin Poirier and seems to believe that God will be in his corner when fight night arrives.

On July 10, the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will take place. McGregor was able to run away with their initial encounter in 2014. In the UFC 257 rematch, however, he was barely able to walk out of the Octagon due in large part to Poirier’s calf kicks, which McGregor has classified as “tactics.”

Thus far, the talk between McGregor and Poirier has mostly centered on absentee donations and a reignition of their bad blood from years past. During the dead of night, as you were probably sleeping, McGregor was busy being motivated and driven, and thus decided to share the following message to the masses and Poirier’s team that he is prepared this time for Poirier’s “tactics.” He also seemed to imply that he will have the backing of a supreme deity when he faces the Lafayette native.

“July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there. You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers,” McGregor tweeted.

UFC 264 is scheduled to take place July 10 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner of this trilogy bout between McGregor and Poirier will be a virtual lock to challenge the winner of next week’s UFC 262 vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

