Anderson Silva Says MMA Career Is Likely Over

Former UFC middleweight champion and future Hall of Famer, Anderson Silva says he is likely done with MMA.

After Silva suffered a TKO loss to Uriah Hall in October he was released by the UFC. Many then wondered if he would sign with another promotion, but the Brazilian ended up taking a boxing match as he will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on June 19 in Mexico. Boxing is something he has wanted to do for some time, and according to Silva, he is likely done with MMA.

“I think MMA for me is done,” Silva said to ESPN. “Because it’s hard to train MMA. It’s hard to stay training in a good level because you hurt yourself a lot. Now I just try to enjoy. I don’t need to prove nothing for anybody. I just try to enjoy every single moment I fight in different sports. And that’s it.”

Although Silva says he is done with MMA, he says he still will train martial arts and would be open to a jiu-jitsu competition after his boxing fight.

Image Credit: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“Maybe my next challenge is jiu-jitsu — gi or no gi,” Silva said. “Just enjoy the moment. The whole martial arts.”

Anderson Silva is currently on a three-fight losing streak and is 1-7 and one no-contest in his last nine. At 45-years-old, many wanted to see him hang up his gloves but he is set to box in June and after that, perhaps he boxes Roy Jones Jr. next as both men have been vocal about wanting that fight.

For now, Silva is just focused on boxing and unfortunately, Silva will end his MMA career on a losing skid which is a shame for the legend he is.

Are you glad Anderson Silva is likely done with MMA?