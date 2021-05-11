Anthony Johnson Faces Alleged Identity Theft Charges After Bellator Win

Former UFC title challenger and Bellator fighter Anthony Johnson is in trouble with the law following his win at Bellator 258.

In particular, the New Canaan Police online records show that Johnson, 37, is facing multiple charges for identity theft. The police report indicates that the incident occurred in 2019, with the victim stating that Johnson used the credit card from a third party without permission. The crime was reported after Anthony Johnson reportedly used the credit card to purchase a round-trip airplane ticket from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey. In addition, the name of the passenger on the airline ticket was issued to Anthony Johnson.

A subsequent police investigation was conducted, and an arrest warrant was issued. Eighteen months after the crime was allegedly committed, police indicate that the Bellator athlete was taken into custody at the Mohegan Sun Arena and a bail of five hundred dollars was posted to his name. In addition, a June 8 court date scheduled.

Anthony Johnson made his long-awaited return to MMA on the Bellator 258 show last week. Despite his first opponent Yoel Romero not passing his pre-fight medical evaluation, Johnson stayed on the card anyway. The light-heavyweight competed in the Bellator Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament and finished Jose Augusto with strikes in the second round. The fight was exhilarating as Johnson faced adversity early on. As of now, Bellator has not commented on the matter, but you can count on us at MMANews to bring you the story as soon as it comes out.

What do you make of Anthony Johnson being arrested for an alleged crime back in 2019? Give us your thoughts!