Anthony Johnson: New Opponent Jose Augusto More Dangerous Than Romero

After his scheduled bout with Yoel Romero fizzled, former title challenger Anthony Johnson believes it won’t get any easier when he faces Jose Augusto at Bellator 258.

The former UFC title challenger is eager to step back into the cage, and despite his initial opponent failing pre-fight medical evaluations, Anthony Johnson is ready to make a statement in his debut performance. Not only will it be the former UFC staple’s debut but it will also be his opening fight in the Bellator Light-Heavyweight Grand Prix tournament. Taking place inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the heavy-handed Johnson is back following a hiatus lasting since 2017.

Anthony Johnson spoke about how the ordeal affected his outlook. Additionally, Johnson discussed with South China Morning Post’s John Ko about the recent matters surrounding his Bellator MMA debut and his new opponent.

“Yeah man, it is what it is. Johnson said to South China Morning Post. And I wish I could fight him this weekend, but I got another opponent in Jose, who is on a five-fight win streak. To me, he’s more dangerous than Yoel. This man has everything to gain and nothing to lose. And there were other fighters that wanted to fight me and step in, but their time will come. If they want some sauce, they’ll get it.”

With sixteen career TKOs/knockouts to his name, Anthony Johnson is always must-see entertainment, and he’s happy someone took the fight on such short notice. With Romero falling out, the 6″3″ Augusto will look to become a household name by taking on “Rumble”. Prior to hearing who he would fight, Johnson also mentioned what he thought might happen.

“They had an opponent in mind, but it just wasn’t worth my time and effort. Anthony Johnson said. Or they said I could fight Yoel in July, but I’m like, I’m not waiting till July and I done put in all this work to fight Yoel. So big props to Jose, man, for stepping up. I have so much respect for that man just for doing that. Because that’s not just dangerous for me, it’s dangerous for him. But it’s such a big opportunity for him.”

It seems when Johnson found out there was a chance his return could be further delayed, he was just happy to have an opponent to fight. Speculation about Anthony Johnson returning to MMA swirled for some time, so when he signed with Bellator, it surprised many because of his UFC tenure. This Friday, the time has come and fans get to see if “Rumble” can land some bombs or get outworked by Barros in a new promotion.

