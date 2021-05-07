Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis Results, Sights, & Sounds

Bellator 258 took place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and here were the sights and sounds of the event.

The event began with Michael Venom Page taking on #4-ranked Derek Anderson. The bout ended via doctor’s stoppage, and this kick is the primary reason why:

Not quite HBK, but it’s safe to say that Derek Anderson got hit with some #SweetNoseMusic to kick off the Bellator 258 main card.

Here is the bossman professing his love for one of his key franchise players.

The next bout came to an abrupt end after vicious elbows from Peter Queally on bottom resulted in severe cuts to Freire. Here is some of the audio from the immediate aftermath of the doctor calling the fight.

😳 "We'll watch the video together if you want"



There was some tension between @PatricioPitbull and @peterqueally following the doctor's stoppage. #Bellator258 pic.twitter.com/O2LouNYDRB — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2021

Next up, Anthony Johnson was ready to respond to the charge of “Rumble, Young Man, Rumble,” but apparently so was his opponent Jose Augusto, who nearly pulled off the upset in the first round after badly rocking the marijuana aficionado. Peep it out below.

How close was @joseaugustomma to shocking the world in Round 1? 😱



But it wasn't meant to be… #Bellator258 rolls on live on @SHOsports 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HRWkLk4EQz — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2021

In the end, Johnson would put an end to this back-and-forth battle by knocking Augusto back and out with this conclusive blow:

Finally, in the main event, the Brothers Pettis added more gold to their family résumé with Sergio Pettis defeating Juan Archuleta via unanimous decision. Here are some of the highlights from the high-level bout:

Here are the final 3️⃣0️⃣ seconds of round 3️⃣ between @JArchMMA and @SergioPettis.



We head to the championship rounds next as the #Bellator258 main event continues LIVE on @SHOSports.#MMA #BellatorOnShowtime pic.twitter.com/sNXrJkwEbG — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) May 8, 2021

And here, ladies and gentlemen, is your new Bellator bantamweight champion:

Check out the full results from Bellator 258 below!

Bellator 258 Fast Results

MAIN CARD

Bellator Bantamweight Championship Bout: Sergio Pettis def. Juan Archuleta (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix: Anthony Johnson def. Jose Augosto via KO, R2, 1:30

Peter Queally def. Patricky Freire via TKO (doctor’s stoppage), R3

Michael Page def. Derek Anderson via TKO (doctor’s stoppage), R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Raufeon Stots def. Josh Hill via unanimous decision (30-27×3)

Lorenz Larkin def. Rafael Carvalho via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Patchy Mix def. Albert Morales via submission (arm-triangle choke) – R3, 2:40

Johnny Eblen def. Daniel Madrid via KO – R1, 2:44

Johnny Campbell def. Henry Corrales via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 4:12

Johnny Soto def. Weber Almeida via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28×2)

Erik Perez def. Blaine Shutt via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27×2)

