Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis Takes Place Live Tonight on SHOWTIME

Bellator 258 takes place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and fans are in for a treat with a full slate of action-packed fights!
The main event features a bantamweight title fight between champion Juan Archuleta and Sergio Pettis. Also in action tonight will be the returning Michael “Venom” Page taking on Derek Anderson, and the long-awaited MMA return of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson when he faces Jose Augusto in a light heavyweight grand prix bout.
Bellator 258 airs live Friday from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The prelims will air on BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel, and Pluto TV at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, with the main card airing on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.
At the conclusion of tonight’s event, you can catch the full results and highlights from tonight’s card right here!
Check out the full lineup for tonight’s card below:
Bellator 258 MAIN CARD
Bellator Bantamweight Championship Bout: Juan Archuleta (c) vs.Sergio Pettis
Light Heavyweight Grand Prix: Jose Augusto vs. Anthony Johnson
Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally
Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson
Bellator 258 PRELIMINARY CARD
Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots
Rafael Carvalho vs. Lorenz Larkin
Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales
Omar Hussein vs. Logan Storley
Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid
Johnny Campbell vs. Henry Corrales
Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto
Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt