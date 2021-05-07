Bellator 258: Archuleta vs. Pettis Takes Place Live Tonight on SHOWTIME

Bellator 258 takes place live tonight on SHOWTIME, and fans are in for a treat with a full slate of action-packed fights!

The main event features a bantamweight title fight between champion Juan Archuleta and Sergio Pettis. Also in action tonight will be the returning Michael “Venom” Page taking on Derek Anderson, and the long-awaited MMA return of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson when he faces Jose Augusto in a light heavyweight grand prix bout.

Bellator 258 airs live Friday from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The prelims will air on BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel, and Pluto TV at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, with the main card airing on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

At the conclusion of tonight’s event, you can catch the full results and highlights from tonight’s card right here!

Check out the full lineup for tonight’s card below:

Bellator 258 MAIN CARD

Bellator Bantamweight Championship Bout: Juan Archuleta (c) vs.Sergio Pettis

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix: Jose Augusto vs. Anthony Johnson

Patricky Freire vs. Peter Queally

Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson

Bellator 258 PRELIMINARY CARD

Josh Hill vs. Raufeon Stots

Rafael Carvalho vs. Lorenz Larkin

Patchy Mix vs. Albert Morales

Omar Hussein vs. Logan Storley

Johnny Eblen vs. Daniel Madrid

Johnny Campbell vs. Henry Corrales

Weber Almeida vs. Johnny Soto

Erik Perez vs. Blaine Shutt