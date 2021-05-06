Bellator 258 Weigh-In Results: All Main Card Fighters Make Weight

The Bellator 258 weigh-ins are complete, and every fighter on the main card successfully made weight.

Tomorrow night’s stacked Bellator 258 card will feature a bantamweight title fight between Juan Archuleta and Sergio Pettis, the MMA return of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, the 2021 debut of Michael “Venom” Page, and much more. Below, you can find the full card for tomorrow night’s event as well as the official weigh-in results.

Bellator 258 MAIN CARD

Bellator Bantamweight Championship Bout: Juan Archuleta (c) vs. (135) Sergio Pettis (134.75)

Light Heavyweight Grand Prix: Jose Augusto (204.75) vs. Anthony Johnson (205)

Patricky Freire (155.5) vs. Peter Queally (155)

Michael Page (174.75) vs. Derek Anderson (175)

Bellator 258 PRELIMINARY CARD

Josh Hill (136) vs. Raufeon Stots (135.5)

Rafael Carvalho (185) vs. Lorenz Larkin (185.5)

Patchy Mix (136) vs. Albert Morales (135)

Omar Hussein (170.75) vs. Logan Storley (170.25)

Johnny Eblen (185) vs. Daniel Madrid (185.5)

Johnny Campbell (135.75) vs. Henry Corrales (135)

Weber Almeida (145) vs. Johnny Soto (148.5)*

Erik Perez (135.5) vs. Blaine Shutt (135)

Bellator 258 airs live Friday from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The prelims will air on BELLATOR MMA YouTube Channel, SHOWTIME Sports YouTube Channel, and Pluto TV at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, with the main card airing on SHOWTIME at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

