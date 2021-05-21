Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Airs Live Tonight on Showtime

Bellator 259 takes place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, live on Showtime!

The main event will see the return of the legendary Cris Cyborg, who will be defending her featherweight championship against Leslie Smith. The closing odds have Smith listed as a +850 underdog, with Cyborg a monstrous -1450 favorite. A victory for Smith would no doubt go down as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. For the co-main event, Darrion Caldwell is listed as a -310 favorite over Leandro Higo (+250).

The Bellator 259 kicks off live on the Showtime network at 9PM ET, with the prelims streaming live on YouTube right here.

At the conclusion of tonight’s Bellator 259 card, you can visit this page for all the results, sights, and sounds!

Here is the full card for Bellator 259:

MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 PM ET)

Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout: Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Leslie Smith

Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo

Hannah Guy vs. Valerie Loureda

Maycon Mendonca vs. Jaleel Willis

Fabian Edwards vs. Austin Vanderford

PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Nate Andrews vs. Saad Awad

Tyree Fortune vs. Grant Neal

Sumiko Inaba vs. Kristina Katsikis

Sean Felton vs. Aviv Gozali

Davion Franklin vs. Tyler King

Janay Harding vs. Leah McCourt

Brett Johns vs. Danny Sabatello

Alfie Davis vs. Alexander Shabliy