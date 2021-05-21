Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith 2 Airs Live Tonight on Showtime

Bellator 259 takes place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, live on Showtime!
The main event will see the return of the legendary Cris Cyborg, who will be defending her featherweight championship against Leslie Smith. The closing odds have Smith listed as a +850 underdog, with Cyborg a monstrous -1450 favorite. A victory for Smith would no doubt go down as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history. For the co-main event, Darrion Caldwell is listed as a -310 favorite over Leandro Higo (+250).
The Bellator 259 kicks off live on the Showtime network at 9PM ET, with the prelims streaming live on YouTube right here.
At the conclusion of tonight’s Bellator 259 card, you can visit this page for all the results, sights, and sounds!
Here is the full card for Bellator 259:
MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 PM ET)
Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout: Cris Cyborg (c) vs. Leslie Smith
Darrion Caldwell vs. Leandro Higo
Hannah Guy vs. Valerie Loureda
Maycon Mendonca vs. Jaleel Willis
Fabian Edwards vs. Austin Vanderford
PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 5:30 p.m. ET)
Nate Andrews vs. Saad Awad
Tyree Fortune vs. Grant Neal
Sumiko Inaba vs. Kristina Katsikis
Sean Felton vs. Aviv Gozali
Davion Franklin vs. Tyler King
Janay Harding vs. Leah McCourt
Brett Johns vs. Danny Sabatello
Alfie Davis vs. Alexander Shabliy