Bellator 259: Cyborg vs. Smith Weigh-In Results

The Bellator 259 weigh-ins are complete! The main event remains firm, but there were some issues on the scales.

Tomorrow night at Bellator 259, featherweight champ Cris Cyborg will defend her title against Leslie Smith in a rematch from a 2016 beating in the UFC. Smith will look to avenge that loss while becoming the first woman to defeat Cyborg since 2018.

The co-main event had a weight miss from #6-ranked bantamweight Leandro Higo, who came in 1.5 pounds over the bantamweight limit, but his bout against Darrion Caldwell will proceed as planned. On the preliminary card, Leah McCourt also missed weight after weighing in 3.4 pounds of the featherweight limit. That fight will also proceed.

There was one cancellation, though, with the light heavyweight bout between Christian Edwards and Ben Parrish being scrapped after Edwards failed a pre-fight physical. Now, the main card will feature undefeated rising prospect Valerie Loureda taking on Hannah Guy.

Bellator 259 takes place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday, May 21, 2021. You can view the full weigh-in results as well as air times below!

Bellator 259 MAIN CARD (Showtime, 9 PM ET)

Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout: Cris Cyborg (c) (144.6) vs. Leslie Smith (143.6)

Darrion Caldwell (135.6) vs. Leandro Higo (137.5)*

Hannah Guy (125.2) vs. Valerie Loureda (125.8)

Maycon Mendonca (170.9) vs. Jaleel Willis (170.3)

Fabian Edwards (185.5) vs. Austin Vanderford (185.3)

Bellator 259 PRELIMINARY CARD (YouTube, 5:30 p.m. ET)

Nate Andrews (155.7) vs. Saad Awad (155.1)

Tyree Fortune (205.3) vs. Grant Neal (204.4)

Sumiko Inaba (125.5) vs. Kristina Katsikis (125.8)

Sean Felton (154.3) vs. Aviv Gozali (155.7)

Davion Franklin (264.8) vs. Tyler King (246.3)

Janay Harding (145.1) vs. Leah McCourt (149.4)*

Brett Johns (135.4) vs. Danny Sabatello (135.6)

Alfie Davis (155.1) vs. Alexander Shabliy (154.8)