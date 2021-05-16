Beneil Dariush Dominates Tony Ferguson At UFC 262

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush was a one-sided fight.

The two fighters met in a bout on Saturday night (May 15, 2021) at the UFC 262 pay-per-view event from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

Dariush had the goal to come out aggressive and did just that in the first round. He did score a takedown, but Ferguson did a great job of not allowing him to pass. Dariush got a takedown right out of the gate in the second round. While Ferguson did go for a d’arce choke, it wasn’t enough. Dariush was controlling Ferguson. At one point in the second round, Ferguson refused to tap from a heel hook despite being in obvious pain. Dariush continued to dominate with his ground attack and got the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Ferguson had his 12-fight winning streak end when dropping a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event in May 2020 from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. He then got beat by Charles Oliveira via decision at the UFC 256 pay-per-view event from the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dariush had won his six previous bouts with a decision win over Thiago Moisés in November 2018 and then over Drew Dober by submission back in March. His previous fight came when he submitted Frank Camacho at UFC Singapore from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. He later got KO wins over Drakkar Klose and Scott Holtzman before getting a decision victory over Carlos Diego Ferreira.

UFC 262 Results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 262. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.