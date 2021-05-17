Beneil Dariush Issues A Demand To Tony Ferguson Fans Worldwide

Beneil Dariush wants Tony Ferguson fans to continue to support him.

In the co-main event of UFC 262, Dariush beat Ferguson in a one-sided fight as he won a clear 30-27 decision. However, throughout fight week, Dariush was getting booed at the press conference and his walkout by Ferguson fans.

After the fight and the win, Dariush made it clear to Ferguson fans, they better still back him up and continue to cheer for him in every fight.

“No, it’s not personal. But I will say this: They better not be fickle. The same fans that just cheered Tony on like that, they better cheer for him every single fight,” Dariush said at the post-fight press conference. “I better not see those stupid comments about Tony, ‘Ah, he’s done. He’s this. He’s that,” you know” You gonna support him, support him throughout his whole career. Don’t support him just for the day and now that he’s not doing well, forget about him. So that’s the only thing, man. If you’re gonna be a Tony Fan, be a Tony fan for life.”

Beneil Dariush. Image Credit: Hans Gutknecht

Although Dariush wants Ferguson fans to continue to support him, there is no question “El Cucuy” has not looked the same. Prior to his interim title fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, Ferguson was riding a 12-fight winning streak and suffered a TKO loss. He then followed it up with back-to-back dominant decision losses to Oliveira and Dariush.

Ferguson is also 37-years-old and even Dana White has pondered what the future of El Cucuy is. But, regardless of who is next, Dariush makes it clear that he wants Ferguson fans to continue to support him and continue to cheer him every time he fights.

What do you make of Beneil Dariush demanding Tony Ferguson fans to continue to support him?