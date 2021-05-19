Beneil Dariush On What Separates Him From Other LW Contenders

Beneil Dariush believes a title shot next would not be outside the realm of possibility for the #3 ranked lightweight contender.

Last weekend at UFC 262, Dariush completely dominated Tony Ferguson, winning by a clear cut unanimous decision. The win boosted Dariush UFC ranking to #3 where only Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier are the only contenders are ahead of him.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dariush explained how he could get the next title shot at the newly crowned champion, Charles Oliveira. Predominantly because of his 7 fight winning streak being the longest out of anyone in the top 3 contenders and partly due to the fact that big names like Conor McGregor sometimes have contract issues whereas he is ready to fight anytime.

“I think I (have) a little case for the title,” Dariush told MMA Junkie on Tuesday. “In business numbers, that’s the fight that’s going to get the title shot. But here’s the thing: I’m the only guy with an actual streak in that division. That’s one thing. I have the longest streak in the top three right now. The other thing is these guys don’t get their contracts figured out that quickly. These guys, they’ll fight – I’ve seen contracts fall apart with Dustin and Conor. Things have not worked out for them. So, I’m sitting here and I’m ready to go.”

Dariush has a point. Many believe that the winner of Poirier vs. McGregor at UFC 264 will be guaranteed a title shot, however with big names such as these two, fight negotiation talks with UFC have zigged when they should have zagged in the past. In that case Dariush will be ready to step in before the pair of them.

In recent years, Dariush has built himself an impressive resume with wins over the likes of Drew Dober, Drakkar Klose, Carlos Diego Ferriera and most recently with his biggest high profile win against Ferguson this past weekend. The Iranian-born athlete has flourished and is on a massive upwards trajectory towards the title.

Do you think Beneil Dariush could earn a title shot for Charles Oliveira‘s first title defence?