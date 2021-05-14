Beneil Dariush Willing To Follow Max Holloway’s Footsteps To A Title Shot

There may be some things that Beneil Dariush does not understand about Max Holloway, but he’s taken home the most valuable lesson from the former featherweight king: keep winning and you can’t be denied.

Tomorrow night, Beneil Dariush will look to become the fourth man to defeat Tony Ferguson in the UFC. At one point not too long ago, a victory over Ferguson would have meant an automatic title shot. Just ask Justin Gaethje, who was the first man to do so in eight years. But much has changed since Tony Ferguson was the only logical #1 contender for the lightweight title. At present, he finds himself ranked #5 in the division. So even if the #9-ranked Dariush were to defeat El Cucuy tomorrow night, he is humble enough to realize that he’d still have work to do.

“I don’t think this makes me No. 1 contender,” Dariush told MMA Fighting. “I know it’s weird to say just because you have a seven-fight win streak but I just don’t think it’s going to make me No. 1 contender. I think Dustin will be ahead of me still. I think even if Conor wants it, even if he loses, he’ll be ahead of me. So if Dustin wins, I think he gets the title shot. If Conor wins, I think he gets the title shot. Justin Gaethje is still there.”

Recently, after UFC featherweight Max Holloway publicized that he does not spar anymore and then even encouraged others to do the same, Dariush expressed his bewilderment at Holloway’s remarks. That reaction perhaps still stands, but the veteran does believe Holloway has provided a blueprint that others should actually follow.

“I’m not in a rush,” Dariush said regarding a title shot. “I watched Max Holloway get 10 [wins] in a row before a title shot, so if that’s what it takes, that’s what it takes.”

UFC 262 takes place tomorrow night, May 15, 2021, from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Dariush’s bout against Tony Ferguson will be featured in the co-main event of the evening.

