Bisping Laughs Off ‘Little Boy Attention Whore’ Dillon Danis’ Threats

Dillon Danis continues to add to his MMA beef list, this time taking aim at former middleweight champion Michael “The Count” Bisping during a social media argument as UFC Vegas 25 was fresh underway.

“Being the most hated athlete in the world isn’t easy,” Dillon Danis has said before, perhaps being generous in his own assertion. Nonetheless, Danis has targeted a number of MMA fighters, many of whom fight for the UFC while Danis is contractually obligated to Bellator. Most famously, Danis was attacked by Khabib Nurmagomedov after exchanging words throughout the Conor McGregor match at UFC 229.

A recent argument sprang at UFC Vegas 25 from Bisping being called out by a fan. Bisping gave the standard “Why don’t you cry about it?” response, which Danis took issue with.

Danis chastised Bisping for what he views as backing down from a prior challenge issued by Danis. Bisping and Danis have had verbal disagreements in the past as well. Earlier in the year, Bisping reprimanded Danis for his harsh criticism of Jorge Masvidal after agreed to train Jake Paul ahead of Paul’s highly-publicized fight with Ben Askren, which Danis ridiculed.

Bisping was made aware of Danis’s comment during UFC Vegas 25, to which he gave an assertive response.

Glad you caught it hahahaa.

Man that’s funny. That little weasel attention whore is really threatening me in a street fight? Haha I don’t fight in the streets, certainly against little boys but I’m undefeated on the mean streets of clitheroe! https://t.co/27Jdn7CjBM — michael (@bisping) May 2, 2021

Whether a street fight is actually brewing between Bisping and Danis remains to be seen.

MMA fighters and MMA-adjacent personalities criticize Danis and his colorful social media presence. Danis currently has just two fights with Bellator, while Bisping carried a 30-9 record as a fighter and middleweight champion before retiring. Since retiring, Bisping is now among the most popular commentators in MMA, while Danis continues to engage in various social media feuds.

Although Danis would quickly delete his most recent Bisping tweet, it was captured by a fan and later shared with Bisping. Danis would retweet Bisping’s post but did not respond further.

What do you make on this social media exchange between Michael Bisping and Dillon Danis?