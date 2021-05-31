BREAKING: Jake Paul’s Next Opponent Reported To Be Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul‘s next boxing opponent has been revealed to be none other than former UFC welterweight champion “The Chosen One” Tyron Woodley.

Indeed, it was Tyron Woodley who has been chosen from the list of options Paul had available to him in what seems to be a natural transition in both drama and difficulty for the YouTuber turned boxer. This fight will allow Woodley the opportunity to avenge his close friend Ben Askren and will also be the first time Paul will compete against a professional fighter who has earned major success through his striking. News of this bout was initially reported by The Athletic on Monday.

There is currently no date or venue known for the bout at this time, but Paul has teased that more information should become available tomorrow.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 31, 2021

According to the report, there will be a face-off on Friday in Miami that will serve as the first promotional event for the fight.

Tyron Woodley aggressively lobbied for this fight after Askren’s loss, and he was also inspired to do so by a backstage altercation he had with Paul’s team that occurred at the Paul/Askren event. Jake Paul has decided to give Woodley what he wants and aim to hit him with the “be careful what you wish for” special when the two meet in the boxing ring.

