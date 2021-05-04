Chad Johnson Is The Latest Celebrity To Switch To Boxing

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “OchoCinco” Johnson is making the move to boxing.

The hottest trend in combat sports these days is celebrities making the switch from their respective sports or jobs to enter the ring. Following in the footsteps of the Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, many other actors, athletes, and other celebrities are taking their shot. Former professional football player Chad Johnson is the next to find himself with interest to try boxing.

“Everything in life I’m good at outside of golf,” Johnson said on the I Am An Athlete podcast. “June 6, ‘Sweet Feet Johnson’ is going to go in there and do what I do best.”

Johnson announced that he will be fighting on the undercard of the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul fight card on June 6. Johnson will be participating in an exhibition bout that will most likely consist of four or six rounds. His opponent is yet to be announced at this time.

Johnson was a multiple-time Pro Bowler during his ten years in the NFL. He is no stranger to boxing, during his time in the NFL he would use boxing techniques to help get him ready for the season. He could often be seen training with Mayweather himself at his gym.

The event will be taking place in Johnson’s home city of Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How do you think Chad Johnson will fair in his first boxing match?