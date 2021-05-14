Chandler Warns Oliveira Of The One Mistake That Will Get Him Finished

Michael Chandler has a ton of confidence heading into his lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov vacated the title, many assumed the vacant title fight would see Dustin Poirier vs. Oliveira. Yet, Poirier wanted the trilogy with Conor McGregor so Chandler got the title fight.

In the lead-up to the fight, Oliveira has promised he will KO Chandler in the first round. His striking has gotten better and has been on an eight-fight winning streak. Chandler, however, believes he will be able to finish the Brazilian.

Credit: Jeff Bottari, Zuffa LLC

“So far the fans have only seen two and a half minutes of my performance. Wait till you see round 2, round 3, round 4 and round 5,” Chandler said to MMAFighting. “I’ve been in those championship rounds. I’ve been in 25-minute wars. I’ve been in the deep, deep waters with championship-level, high-level caliber guys. Two former UFC champions — Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson. Guys that held belts in the UFC. I’ve been in a knockdown, drag-out wars. I’ve won Fight of the Year, numerous times. I thrive on that.

“If Charles Oliveira takes his foot off the gas at all, chances are he’s going to get finished,” Chandler continued. “I don’t know how long he’s going to be able to keep his foot on the gas. I know I’m going to keep my foot on the gas for 25 minutes.”

Michael Chandler showed off his KO power in his promotional debut as he scored a first-round TKO over Dan Hooker. As the former Bellator lightweight champ says, he has been in wars and has won some of those fights. He also believes Oliveira will quit when the going gets tough, as it is something many believe he has done in the past.

Regardless, on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 262, Michael Chandler has a chance to become UFC champ. He can also join a rare company of being a UFC and Bellator champion.

Do you think Michael Chandler will finish Charles Oliveira at UFC 262?