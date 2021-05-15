Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 262

The final UFC 262 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.
The pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 15, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.
The headliner will feature a slugfest with Charles Oliveira in a vacant lightweight title showdown. Moving things along, Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush goes down in a fight.
Rounding out the main card is Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo, Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin, and Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza.
According to oddsmakers, Oliveira is a -135 favorite over Chandler, who is a +115 underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds:
Main Card (PPV/10 p.m. ET)
- Charles Oliveira (-135) vs. Michael Chandler (+115)
- Beneil Dariush (-170) vs. Tony Ferguson (+150)
- Katlyn Chookagian (-140) vs. Viviane Araujo (+120)
- Shane Burgos (-135) vs. Edson Barboza (+115)
- Matt Schnell (-160) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+140)
Prelims Card (ESPN & ESPN /5:30 p.m. ET)
- Ronaldo Souza (-110) vs. Andre Muniz (-110)
- Mike Grundy (-115) vs. Lando Vannata (-105)
- Antonina Shevchenko (-125) vs. Andrea Lee (+105)
- Jordan Wright (-110) vs. Jamie Pickett (-110)
- Gina Mazany (-210) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (+175)
- Tucker Lutz (-120) vs. Kevin Aguilar (EVEN)
- Christos Giagos (-240) vs. Sean Soriano (+200)