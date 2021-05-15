Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC 262

The final UFC 262 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The pay-per-view event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 15, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Charles Oliveira in a vacant lightweight title showdown. Moving things along, Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Katlyn Chookagian vs. Viviane Araujo, Matt Schnell vs. Rogerio Bontorin, and Shane Burgos vs. Edson Barboza.

According to oddsmakers, Oliveira is a -135 favorite over Chandler, who is a +115 underdog. Other odds for the main card include being a + underdog against, who is a – favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira (-135) vs. Michael Chandler (+115)

Beneil Dariush (-170) vs. Tony Ferguson (+150)

Katlyn Chookagian (-140) vs. Viviane Araujo (+120)

Shane Burgos (-135) vs. Edson Barboza (+115)

Matt Schnell (-160) vs. Rogerio Bontorin (+140)

Prelims Card (ESPN & ESPN /5:30 p.m. ET)