Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 25

The final UFC Vegas 25 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 1, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest with Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka in a showdown. Moving things along, Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Ion Cutelaba vs. Dustin Jacoby, Krzysztof Jotko vs. Sean Strickland, Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cody Stamann, and Poliana Botelho vs. Luana Carolina.

According to oddsmakers, Prochazka is a -130 favorite over Reyes, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Swanson being a +130 underdog against Chikadze, who is a -150 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

Main Card (10 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

Jiri Prochazka (-130) vs. Dominick Reyes (+110)

Giga Chikadze (-150) vs. Cub Swanson (+130)

Ion Cutelaba (-130) vs. Dustin Jacoby (+110)

Sean Strickland (-255) vs. Krzysztof Jotko (+215)

Merab Dvalishvili (-255) vs. Cody Stamann (+215)

Poliana Botelho (-245) vs. Luana Carolina (+205)

Preliminary Card (7 PM ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)

Luana Pinheiro (-160) vs. Randa Markos (+140)

Gabriel Benitez (-190) vs. Jonathan Pearce (+165)

Kai Kamaka III (-155) vs. TJ Brown (+135)

Loma Lookboonmee (-400) vs. Sam Hughes (+325)

Luke Sanders (-145) vs. Felipe Colares (+125)

Andread Michailidis (-245) vs. KB Bhullar (+205)