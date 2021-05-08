Check Out Last-Minute Betting Odds For UFC Vegas 26

The final UFC Vegas 26 betting odds are in for as this event is quickly approaching for the Las Vegas-based promotion.

The event is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, May 8, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

The headliner will feature a slugfest Michelle Waterson with Marina Rodriguez in a showdown. Moving things along, Donald Cerrone vs. Alex Morono goes down in a fight.

Rounding out the main card is Neil Magny vs. Geoff Neal, Maurice Greene vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Gregor Gillespie, and Amanda Ribas vs. Angela Hill.

Marina Rodriguez (-220) vs. Michelle Waterson (+180)

Donald Cerrone (-130) vs. Alex Morono (+110)

Geoff Neal (-185) vs. Neil Magny (+160)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (-190) vs. Maurice Greene (+165)

Gregor Gillespie (-175) vs. Diego Ferreira (+155)

Amanda Ribas (-175) vs. Angela Hill (+155)

Kyle Daukaus (-140) vs. Phil Hawes (+120)

Ludovit Klein (-250) vs. Mike Trizano (+210)

Tafon Nchukwi (-140) vs. Jun Yong Park (+120)

Carlston Harris (-150) vs. Christian Aguilera (+130)