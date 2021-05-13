Chuck Liddell Enters Celebrity Boxing After All As A Guest Referee

The Iceman cometh….to the world of celebrity boxing….as a special guest referee.

Chuck “The Iceman” Liddell recently expressed interest in fighting the “clown” known as Jake Paul, but now the UFC Hall of Famer has decided to up and join the celebrity boxing circus by becoming a special guest referee for a bonafide slobberknocker between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter.

Lamar Odom is a retired NBA player who is a two-time NBA champion and former member of the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and most memorably with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he earned his championship rings. Odom is also well known for his past marriage and on-again, off-again relationship with Khloé Kardashian. This bout will serve as his boxing debut as well as Aaron Carter’s.

Aaron Carter is an actor, musician, and brother to famed Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. Carter has four gold records in his music career and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide.

The event will be hosted by Celebrity Boxing Entertainment on July 11, and it will, of course, be available only on pay-per-view. The event can be purchased on FITE TV for the price of $29.99.

On the same day Tito Ortiz has come forward to refute allegations that he fraudulently filed for welfare, we now have learned that Chuck Liddell will be officiating a Nick Carter boxing match. 2020 may be long gone, but the madness that is terrorizing our world carries on.

Will you be coughing up the $29.99 to see Chuck Liddell lay down the law if Lamar Odom and/or Aaron Carter get any funny ideas???