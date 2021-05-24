Cody Garbrandt Issues Statement Directed At Fans & Supporters

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt took a moment to send out a moment of gratitude to his fans following his loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27.

Cody Garbrandt entered UFC Vegas 27 as a man who envisioned fighting for not one but two world championships on the heels of defeating Rob Font. Unfortunately, that victory never came. Instead, Garbrandt was confronted by one stiff jab after another from the technically superior Font.

After fending off a trollish Jake Paul by directing him to “rollercoast deez nuts,” Garbrandt would take the time to issue a more heartfelt, emotional message to his supporters on Instagram Live (transcribed by Ryan Harkness, video via Twitter user @calm_cody).

“I’m just really thankful, I wanted to come on here and tell you guys how much I appreciate and love your support,” an emotional Garbrandt said. “It’s very appreciated. I’m trying to fight my heart out for you guys and … thank you.”

Cody Garbrandt has now lost four of his last five fights. After knocking out Raphael Assuncao last June, many thought we were witnessing Garbrandt 2.0 with the belief that the sky was the limit for the former champion. That still may be the case for the 30-year-old, but this was no doubt a huge setback for “No Love,” as this was the first time he was outpointed from bell to bell in a fight. The fact that this occurred after making a heightened effort to be more patient and measured has to sting even more for the Ohioan.

Garbrandt will no doubt be back, and given the top-light status of the flyweight division, he could possibly still have a title shot waiting for him should he decide to make the drop down.