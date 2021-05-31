Covington Doubts Jon Jones Will Fight Again Without The “Right Juice”

Colby Covington doesn’t think Jon Jones will ever step inside the Octagon again.

After Jones vacated his light heavyweight title after he beat Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 the plan was for “Bones” to move up to heavyweight and face the winner of Miocic-Ngannou 2. However, Jones and the UFC haven’t been able to come to terms and according to Covington, he believes that’s because of the fact Jones doesn’t actually want to fight anymore.

“No, he’s [Jon Jones] not fighting at heavyweight man,” Covington said on the MMA Roasted podcast. “He’s done, he doesn’t have the right scientist, the right juice to do anymore. He knows he’s done. He’s trying to get one more cash grab and hope that it’s so much money that he doesn’t have to do anything but I don’t think he’s ever fighting again. I just don’t see it.

“If he wanted a fight, he would have fought already,” Covington continued. “He would have went back to light heavyweight and fought Jan or something. He’s too small for heavyweight man. He’s just looking to get a big cash grab with Francis but he knows he’s going to get knocked out so he’s trying to get as much money as he can to take that ass beating”

Colby Covington, Getty Images

Jon Jones did recently hire a new advisor in Richard Schaefer so the hope is he can help get a deal done between the UFC and Jones for the Ngannou scrap. Yet, Covington doubts that happens, and if it does, he thinks Jones would get KO’d.

Colby Covington, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since September where he scored a fifth-round TKO over Tyron Woodley. Prior to that, he suffered a TKO loss to Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. He’s also the former interim welterweight champion after he beat Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 225.

Do you agree with Colby Covington that Jon Jones won’t fight again?