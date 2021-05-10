Conor McGregor Names Dustin Poirier As Easiest Opponent of Career

Conor McGregor has named the easiest opponent of his career, and given the timing of his proclamation, his choice probably won’t surprise you.

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will put their trilogy to bed when they settle who is the better man once and for all in the main event. The sequel fight of this series was relatively competitive, but due to calf kicks and a more cerebral approach to the contest, Poirier would ultimately run off with the victory, leaving McGregor behind in smoke and picking up the second-round stoppage. It was a definitive victory for The Diamond, to be sure, but it still wasn’t quite as dominant as the first fight, only that time it was McGregor who was in full charge.

Seven years ago at UFC 178, McGregor was able to put Poirier out in the first round via TKO and earn Performance of the Night in the process. When McGregor was asked in his impromptu Q&A session yesterday who was his easiest opponent to date, this was the fight that came to mind for the Irishman.

McGregor has had his share of memorable performances, some that were certainly quicker than the Poirier victory. Two fights that instantly come to mind would be McGregor’s 40-second victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, and who could ever forget one of the most iconic strikes in MMA history: the left hand that put out Jose Aldo in 13 seconds to earn the superstar his first taste of UFC gold?

But of course, it isn’t Jose Aldo or Donald Cerrone who McGregor will be facing in July, nor did either of them drive him to temporary madness by putting him on blast for allegedly reneging on a charity donation promise. So all things considered, Poirier getting the nod from McGregor for The Easiest Opponent Award shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Who do YOU think has been the easiest fight in Conor McGregor’s career from the outside looking in?