Cormier: “You Can’t Possibly Believe” GSP Could Beat De La Hoya

Daniel Cormier didn’t think Georges St-Pierre would’ve had much success against Oscar De La Hoya.

For months now, De La Hoya has talked about a comeback fight and recently, it was revealed he was set to box St-Pierre. Unfortunately, Dana White and the UFC blocked the former welterweight and middleweight champion from the fight.

Had the fight go on, Cormier says he didn’t think the fight would end well for St-Pierre. He also believes the risks outweighed the reward for the Canadian as it would’ve been bad if he got knocked out or dominated by a 48-year-old.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

“I gotta be honest, I don’t know,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani (via BJPENN). “I think it’s too risky for us as a community to have a guy like Georges St-Pierre boxing Oscar De La Hoya. Great for GSP in terms of the money he will make but too risky. Because even at—I don’t know if Oscar’s gotta be mid-50s at this point—it’s too risky for GSP to go and fight him because if he gets beat, if he gets starched, it’s a bad look when the greatest fighter of all time is out there getting beat or knocked out or just dominated by a 55-year old boxer.

“You can not possibly believe Georges St-Pierre beats Oscar De La Hoya in a boxing match. Like, reality,” Cormier said. “Does not matter, dude’s an Olympic champ boxer. No, man. That’s why I don’t want to see it. It’s too risky. Maybe GSP does win but I don’t believe he does so whatever. Might as well not even do it.”

Georges St-Pierre last fought in the UFC back in 2017 at UFC 217 where he submitted Michael Bisping to win the middleweight title. He then retired citing health problems but has hinted at a return against Khabib Nurmagomedov, but that fight didn’t come to fruition. Unfortunately for St-Pierre, he also won’t get to box De La Hoya, which according to Cormier, is likely a good thing.