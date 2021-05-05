Covington: Gatekeeper POS Dustin Poirier Using Charity As Tax Write-Off

Days after running down Conor McGregor, Colby Covington is now taking aim at the other half of the UFC 264 main event, Dustin Poirier.

Colby Covington isn’t in this business to make friends. He has made that abundantly clear during falling outs with former friends and/or teammates Jon Jones, Tyron Woodley, Polyana Viana, Jorge Masvidal, and Dustin Poirier. And that’s just who we know of.

In the case of Poirier, the two former teammates have butted heads in the past, with Poirier issuing the ol’ “on-sight” warning, but the two seemed to make amends unlike Covington’s other friendships turned feuds. This reconciliation was short-lived, though, and Covington later stated that he only patched things up with Poirier as a favor for American Top Team founder Dan Lambert. Now that Covington is operating as the CEO of Colby Covington Incorporated, he is under no obligation to “play nice” to anyone, and his following comments about Dustin Poirier demonstrate this quite well (transcription via Ross Markey of LowKickMMA).

“Yeah, and that’s not saying like Dustin Soyier (Dustin Poirier) is any good or like, is anything special,” Covington replied when asked for a prediction ahead of Poirier’s trilogy. “Because the guy’s not. The guy’s a gatekeeper at lightweight. He’s nothing more. All in the big fights he always gets knocked out and beaten. He’s a jobber, that’s the definition of what Dustin Soyrier is.“

Colby Covington & Dustin Poirier.

“And he’s a fake,” Covington continued. “He’s a clown, trying to start that charity and say that he’s all about The Good Fight and he’s trying to give back to kids. No, he’s not, that’s a tax write-off for your business. Tell the people the truth, I know the real person you are Dustin Soyrier. You’re a piece of sh*t person behind the scenes. You won’t do this and that. You don’t treat nobody good. You act like you’re better than people with an ego, so don’t act like you’re special just because you beat ‘Conman McGregor’ (Conor McGregor) after his time and when he was washed up.“

At this point, what would be most newsworthy is if the day ever arises when Colby Covington actually says something nice about another fighter. Then again, by that standard, Covington might never make another headline, which is perhaps the complete opposite effect he is going for.

