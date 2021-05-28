Covington Rips The UFC For Choosing Volkanovski/Ortega As TUF Coaches

Colby Covington is not a fan of the UFC making Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega as the TUF coaches for the upcoming season.

TUF 29 will air June 1 and see Volkanovski and Ortega as the coaches after their title fight was postponed from UFC 260. When UFC president, Dana White talked about bringing TUF back, he originally hinted at Covington and Jorge Masvidal as potential coaches but they couldn’t come to an agreement.

Now, with Volkanovski and Ortega as the coaches, Covington isn’t a fan and believes the show will not be entertaining for the fans.

Colby Covington, Getty Images

“Yikes. I know Hunter Campbell and Dana White probably had to go behind closed doors and be smacking themselves in the head because you don’t want those two guys as your coaches as your comeback season of The Ultimate Fighter,” Covington said to James Lynch (via BJPENN). “Those guys are going to make a complete mockery of the show. There’s just no entertainment factor there. Those guys, yeah, they’re decent fighters for the little weights, for the little midgets, but they don’t sell. There’s no controversy, there’s no drama, there’s nothing. There’s no storyline. So I feel bad for the show. I wish I could have came back to the show and give the people what they want.”

There is no question if Covington and Masvidal were the coaches it would’ve been must-see TV due to the rivalry they have. However, with Volkanovski and Ortega, it will be good to see them get more exposure and add some hype to their featherweight title fight later this year.

Covington, as a fighter, meanwhile, hasn’t fought since last September when he TKO’d Tyron Woodley. The hope for “Chaos” is he can get the rematch with Kamaru Usman for the belt later this year.

Will you be watching TUF 29?