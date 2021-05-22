Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros Pulled From UFC Vegas 27

UFC Vegas 27 lost a fight just hours before the event was slated to get started.

Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros in a lightweight bout was supposed to be the second fight on the prelims of this card, but news broke that the fight was pulled to Damir having health issues.

The promotion won’t get a replacement fighter for Medeiros due to the late notice of the fight cancellation. Now, the fight card will have 12 fights with six of those coming on the main card.

Hadzovic was hoping to snap a two-fight losing streak here as he dropped a unanimous decision to Christos Giagos in June 2019 then a first-round submission loss to Renato Moicano in March 2020.

On the flip side, Medeiros was riding a three-fight losing streak with his latest defeat coming at the hands of Lando Vannata in February 2020.

UFC Vegas 27 is set to take place tonight (Saturday, May 22, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility. Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font will headline it. Make sure to check out our coverage starting at 4 PM ET.

Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic is off tonight’s UFC Fight Night card, per the promotion. Hadzovic had health issues, according to a release. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) May 22, 2021

UFC Vegas 27 Card

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Bantamweight bout: Cody Garbrandt vs. Rob Font

Women’s strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Yan Xiaonan

Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

Women’s featherweight bout: Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont

Featherweight bout: Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Ramos

Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Preliminary Card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)