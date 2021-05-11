Dana White Addresses The Future Of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone will have his last ride.

After Donald Cerrone’s first-round TKO defeat to Alex Morono at UFC Vegas 26 this past weekend, MMA fans around the world had a sinking feeling in the pits of their stomachs that they may have just witnessed the final image of Cowboy inside the UFC Octagon. It would be difficult to avoid this feeling, with the 38-year-old Cerrone being winless in his last six fights and being finished in four of them.

One of Cerrone’s remarks when speaking to Brett Okamoto following the fight was that he wanted to fight again at lightweight. Well, if you’re a Cowboy fan and were hoping that he would have another crack at a happy ending, Dana White just confirmed that you and Cerrone will get as you wish.

“Yeah, so Cowboy, again, steps up. Diego falls out of the fight, he steps up, and takes a last-minute replacement, co-main event. He accepted the Diego fight because they both said they would fight at 170. He wants to move down to ‘55 and get another fight, and I’m gonna let him do that,” White stated in a TSN interview released on Monday.

White was then asked if a loss for Cerrone would mean the end of his career, to which the UFC boss somewhat sadly confirmed that to be the case.

Donald Cerrone requested that he be allowed to end his career on his own terms, and even his most recent opponent, Alex Morono, echoed that sentiment. What remains to be confirmed, though, is if this next bout at lightweight will be Cerrone’s last bout regardless of the outcome or if the plug of his legendary career will only be pulled if he comes out winless for the seventh consecutive time.

Any way you look at it, Donald Cerrone has at least one more chance at a fitting farewell, and that’s the least he deserves.

Any ideas for who you’d like to see Donald Cerrone face in what is likely to be his final UFC fight?