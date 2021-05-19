Dana White Claims Tony Ferguson Received “Dana White Privilege”

Dana White doesn’t believe Michael Chandler is a recipient of “Dana White privilege,” but he does think someone else on the UFC 262 main card was.

During last week’s UFC 262 pre-fight press conference, there was one moment that stood out above the rest. During Tony Ferguson’s fired-up rant aimed at the world, “El Cucuy” implied that he was cheated out of a world title shot while newcomer Michael Chandler was handed one due to “Dana White privilege.” This line became an instant classic among the MMA community and even got a chuckle out of UFC President Dana White himself.

Another, more business-like comment made by Ferguson during the press conference was that the UFC should bump up the performance bonus figure from the current amount of $50,000. And lo and behind, the performance bonuses for the event were suddenly upped to $75,000. After the event, the UFC boss attributed the bonus increase to the aforementioned privilege.

“Tony Ferguson, Dana White privilege,” White responded at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference when asked why the bonuses were increased. The UFC boss then continued to rave about Ferguson’s one-liner from days earlier.

“That was fuckin’ incredible,” White said. “Incredible. It’s one of the best I’ve ever heard.”

This praise will do little to comfort Tony Ferguson, who wound up missing out on both a performance bonus and the victory, coming up short against Beneil Dariush in the co-main event. Ferguson claims he is “pissed” now and is highly motivated ahead of his eventual return. Leading up to that fight, maybe Ferguson should try his luck and aim for $100,000 to add to this motivation and potentially cash in as a cherry on top of a long-overdue victory.

Where do you rank Tony Ferguson’s “Dana White privilege” lines among the classic one-liners in MMA history?