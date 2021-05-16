Dana White: Father Time Has “Definitely” Hit Tony Ferguson

Dana White isn’t sure what’s in store for Tony Ferguson’s future, but he doesn’t think it will be as fruitful as his past.

At UFC 262, Tony Ferguson suffered his third straight loss at the hands of Beneil Dariush. And for the second straight time, he defied all laws of humanity by not tapping out to a hold most mortal men wouldn’t think twice about submitting to.

Aside from that baffling near-finish, the story of the fight was Dariush’s grappling advantage over Ferguson. Not unlike Charles Oliveira before him, Beneil Dariush’s ability to control the action on the mat is what led to him earning the unanimous-decision victory.

Dana White Weighs In On Ferguson’s Current Career Stage

Tony Ferguson

Prior to the Oliveira loss, it was Justin Gaethje who handed Ferguson his first loss in eight years, thus ending Ferguson’s incredible 12-fight winning streak. Some people believe that it was actually this fight that spelled the beginning of the end of Ferguson’s career due to the amount of damage Ferguson consumed in the contest. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was among this group of people.

Dana White was asked about this theory, and while he admitted that this was one possible explanation for Ferguson’s downfall, there was another, simpler one.

“Yeah, it could be that. Time gets us all. So it’s one of those things,” White concluded at the UFC 262 post-fight press conference. “I don’t know which one or both. But unfortunately, it’s definitely hit Tony.”

When asked if it’s getting to the point where Dana needs to have “the talk” with Ferguson about his fighting career, White stated that he was unsure.

What do you think the future has in store for Tony Ferguson?