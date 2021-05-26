Dana White Optimistic About Negotiations After Jones’ Big Move

For the first time since Francis Ngannou captured the UFC heavyweight championship, things are finally starting to trend in a positive direction for a Jon Jones/Francis Ngannou superfight.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Jon Jones would be taking on former CEO of Golden Boy Promotions and prominent boxing executive Richard Schaefer as a business advisor. In Schafer’s statement, he made it clear that he would be working with Dana White to deliver the fights the fans want to see as it pertains to his new client, Jon “Bones” Jones:

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to work with such an amazing athlete and person like Jon Jones. Jon is the gold standard of UFC and one of the greatest athletes to ever dominate his or her sport … I am looking forward to sitting down with [UFC president] Dana White and his team on behalf of Jon to put together the fights the fans want to see,” Schaefer said in the statement.

Dana White has now come forward with his own statement that he relayed to ESPN after the big announcement.

“I like Richard, I’ve known Richard for a long time and obviously, he built Golden Boy. He built that company. He knows what he’s doing, he’s a smart guy. I like and respect him and if we can get something done we will,” White said.

White has had his heels dug in for the Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis rematch for weeks now, so he may not be willing to backtrack now. That fight is said to be targeted for August of this year.

However, that fight is not official just yet, so White and the UFC are under no obligations to follow through on Ngannou/Lewis II next if they are indeed able to come to terms with Jones by way of his new advisor, Richard Schaefer.

You’re definitely gonna want to keep it locked right here on MMANews.com on this developing story that may culminate with the much-anticipated booking of Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones.