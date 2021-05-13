Dana White Says Tony Ferguson Has Much To Gain With UFC 262 Win

UFC President Dana White says Tony Ferguson has a lot to gain from his upcoming UFC 262 co-main event against Beneil Dariush.

At UFC 262 this Saturday, Tony Ferguson will look to put a stop to his first career losing streak when he takes the Octagon to confront Beneil Dariush. A loss, on the other hand, would be the third straight for El Cucuy. And although each loss would have come by the hand of top-tier competition, at 37 years old, another one could begin the countdown to the end of Ferguson’s lengthy UFC chronology.

But if he wins, then according to Dana White, Ferguson will be right back where he’s been for the last five years: at the top of the lightweight contender’s list (transcribed by Adam Martin of BJPenn.com).

“It’s a big fight for him, man,” White told ESPN in a recent interview. “He’s a huge fan favorite so if he comes in and he performs, he’ll be right back on top of the game. We just gotta see which Tony Ferguson shows up,” White said.

The Tony Ferguson that showed up against Charles Oliveira in Ferguson’s most recent bout was far from impressive and was dominated by Oliveira as a result. Since the loss, Ferguson has altered his training method by taking a step back from his custom-made training sessions and putting more emphasis on the classic fundamentals. He’s paired up with renowned boxing coach Freddie Roach and has also put in some rounds with one of the best to ever do it, Georges “Rush” St-Pierre.

At UFC 262, we will see if these changes put Tony Ferguson back into the only place in the world he’s ever allowed himself to be boxed into: the win column.

What do you think is riding for Tony Ferguson when he faces Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 this Saturday?