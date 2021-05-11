Dana White Uncertain Of Nick Diaz Return Despite ‘Great’ Conversation

UFC President Dana White isn’t sure if Nick Diaz will fight again.

After UFC 261, White said he would be meeting with Diaz to talk about a potential return. Many were curious to see what would come from the meeting, and according to White, he said the conversation was a good one.

“Yeah, it went good. My whole thing with Nick Diaz is I just question how bad he really wants to fight,” White said to ESPN. “We got together, we had a great conversation, talked about a possible comeback for him. I don’t know. We’ll see how it plays out this summer and the rest of this year.”

Although White said he and Diaz had a good conversation he isn’t sure if he will book the fan-favorite for a fight. He says due to the long layoff and the way he was talking to him, he says he isn’t sure if Diaz has the hunger to return.

Image Credit: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“Just the amount of time he’s taken off already,” Diaz said. “When you hear him talk about fighting, when you hear him talk about the sport…and I sit down daily or talk to daily hungry, young savages that wanna break into the top 10, become world champions, all that stuff. And Nick Diaz has done it all, seen it all. He’s been in big fights. I just don’t see that in him when I talk to him.”

According to White, he says if Diaz comes to him and says he wants to fight, he will book him. However, he isn’t sure who Diaz would face in his potential return.

“Listen, he’s a grown man. This guy says, ‘I wanna fight, and we agree to a fight, and doctors say he’s fit to fight, that has nothing to do with me… I think that at this point in his career, I think that they’ll come back and say, ‘we want to fight this guy.’ So we’ll see who they say they want, then we’ll go from there.”

Two names that have volunteered their services to face Diaz are Khamzat Chimaev and Jorge Masvidal. Diaz’s camp has already shot down the idea of facing Chimaev, but there is no word yet on if the elder Diaz brother has any interest in avenging baby brother Nate against Masvidal or when his return fight might be.

Who would you like to see Nick Diaz fight if he returns?