Derrick Lewis Handles Attempted Car Theft In “Black Beast” Fashion

Things didn’t end well for a car thief after he chose the worst possible car to break into, as it belonged to UFC heavyweight fighter Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis.

The man who shares the record for most knockouts in UFC history had his car attempted to be broken into and stolen on Tuesday morning. Additionally, the UFC heavyweight shared the video of the subsequent arrest on Instagram when all of the crazziness went down.

The video depicts a young man with his head bandaged up, being held by Houston deputies. The altercation was relatively fast, and Derrick Lewis was animated about getting his belongings back.

“Mofo pick right/wrong card to break into. HE’S OK #herbdeanfault” Derrick Lewis posted.

“Motherf*cker tried to break into my sh*t,” Lewis exclaimed in the video. It appears The #2 ranked heavyweight caught the man right as the criminal was attempting to break into and steal his car. While waiting for officers to arrive, Derrick Lewis protected himself and his belongings against the criminal. After the altercation, Derrick Lewis posted on his Instagram Stories about his experience. The Houston Police Department has not yet released additional details about the suspect at this time.

Lewis last competed against Curtis Blaydes and made massive improvements in his overall game. “The Black Beast” was able to time a perfect uppercut when Blaydes shot in for a takedown, thus, Derrick Lewis went home with one of the biggest knockouts of his career. Following that victory, some might believe the ceiling of Lewis inside the Octagon may be much higher than originally thought.

