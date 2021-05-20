Diego Sanchez Terminates Professional Relationship With Joshua Fabia

Diego Sanchez has decided to terminate his professional relationship with controversial figure Joshua Fabia.

On Thursday, Diego Sanchez informed MMA Fighting that he has ended all business dealings with Joshua Fabia. This means Fabia will no longer serve as Sanchez’s coach, trainer, manager, and last but not least: guru.

“Any power of attorney that Fabia had has been rescinded/terminated,” Sanchez’s attorney Charles Lakins said.

This decision is coming only weeks after an unconventional training video between Fabia and Sanchez was shared over the internet. The video included Sanchez hanging upside down while Fabia had his way with the original Ultimate Fighter, punching and kicking the former UFC vet who served as a makeshift punching bag.

It is unclear how Sanchez went to having that level of trust in Fabia to now severing all dealings with him. We will know more at some point in the near future, as Sanchez has promised to release a statement next week and begin speaking to the media about his decision after collecting his thoughts. Joshua Fabia has also opted not to comment on the details behind Sanchez’s decisions at this time.

Diego Sanchez made the decision to leave longtime gym Jackson Wink MMA two years ago in order to train exclusively with Fabia. The dynamics of their relationship were questioned by many, with Fabia often being accused of manipulating and taking advantage of Sanchez.

Others also questioned whether Sanchez was in his proper state of mind or if he was suffering from the effects of CTE. MMA fighters far and wide have long advised Sanchez to sever all ties with Fabia. Even family members attempted to warn Sanchez about Fabia, which led to Sanchez disowning some of them. After Sanchez’s revelation today, it seems that someone or something has finally gotten through to him.

