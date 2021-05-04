Dominick Reyes Issues Statement Following UFC Vegas 25 KO Loss

Dominick Reyes has released a statement following his scary loss at the hands of Jiri Procházka.

During the second round of Saturday night’s UFC Vegas 25 main event, Dominick Reyes lost via knockout. He caught a nasty spinning back fist from Jiri Prochazka that led him to fall face-first to the mat for his second consecutive KO loss. The nature of the fall had fans concerned for Reyes’ health and safety. On Monday, Reyes took to social media to address fans and give an update on his health.

“Finally home and surrounded by those I love, I’d like to say, I went out there and fought with all my heart! I put it all out there or I’m glad it was entertaining for most of you,” Reyes wrote. “I’m happy and upset as you can imagine I didn’t get the desired outcome. But I went out and fought and for that I can say I’m proud. I love this game and at times it does not love me back but that’s what we have all signed up for. I want to say I’m doing good healing up I’ll be OK. And congrats to @JiriProchazka hell of a fight and what an elbow. It’s the ones you don’t see coming that get you. God bless you all and I’ll see you guys at the next one.”

The loss was the third in a row for Reyes. Not long ago he was an undefeated prospect on the rise. He lost a decision to Jon Jones for the light heavyweight title and has been on a skid since. With two KO losses in a row, it is reassuring to see Reyes posting such a hopeful message. He intends to get back in the cage as soon as he is up to it and hopes to continue back up the UFC rankings.

Despite Jones making the move to heavyweight, the light heavyweight division has been one of the most entertaining in his absence. Many young up and comers looking for their shot at the new king, Jan Blachowicz, and Reyes will remain among them. Despite dropping two spots, Reyes is still in the top five of the stack 205-pound division, and perhaps just two fights away from being back at the top.

Who do you want to see Dominick Reyes face next?