Eddie Hearn Says The Deal is Done for Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury in August

Eddie Hearn announced today that the IBF, WBO, WBA and IBO Champion, Anthony Joshua and WBC Champion, Tyson Fury is happening in August in Saudi Arabia.

Hearn calls the news “ a very bad secret” since Bob Arum already hinted at the time and place but nothing has been finalized yet. Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said, “August the 7th, August the 14th. I think it’s a very bad secret that the fight’s happening in Saudi Arabia. To be honest with you, I don’t mind giving you that information.”

Hearn said the same team in Saudi Arabia that helped get the deal done for the rematch for Joshua against Andy Ruiz Jr. back in 2019 are the ones making Joshua and Fury happen in August.

Even though it was not officially finalized, Hearn said, “The deal is done. We just have to paper it and get everybody comfortable to shake hands. We’re in this as a team, we’re in this for boxing. Let’s move forward and make this fight because if we don’t, we’re going to kick ourselves forever and we’re going to let people down. We’re going to let boxing down if we don’t do this fight and we’re gonna let the fighters down. Because, this is their moment, this is the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, this is everything for the sport of boxing and I won’t stop till this gets done.”

Tyson Fury’s last bout was in February of 2020 when he defeated Deontay Wilder in their rematch. Hearn expressed concern that if the deal does not get done, Fury may be looking for “a plan B.” However, with Arum and Hearn already making it known that August and Saudi Arabia are what boxing fans have to look forward to, the deal likely is done.

