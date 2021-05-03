Edson Barboza Expects War With Shane Burgos at UFC 262

Edson Barboza returns to action at UFC 262 against Shane Burgos and being on the second pay-per-view event having fans return to the UFC, Barboza seems excited to go to war with Burgos.

Knowing that he is on the second card bringing back fans, when asked what he thought of UFC 261 Barboza told MMANews, “I’m very happy to have the whole crowd back. That’s making me very very excited for my show, you know? Yeah, I can’t wait. I can’t wait to see everybody there, screaming. It’s gonna be a great night.”

Barboza’s last bout was in October when he picked up a win against Makwan Amirkhani via decision. Before that, he had lost three in a row so, with some time off and a win, Barboza seems more than ready to handle the type of fight Burgos is bringing.

Barboza promises “a big war” and feels that if he lands “a good shot,” he can finish the fight.

“I want to finish this fight but, I’m ready for 15 minutes of war,” Barboza said.

A war is what could likely be in store against someone like Burgos, who seems to be able to finish fights anywhere. Of his 13 wins, Burgos seems to have a good share of submissions, knockouts, and decisions, so Barboza might not be far off in his prediction. However, if his own record says anything about this match-up, it’s that Barboza’s experience and recorded finishes might be what helps him pull off a win at UFC 262. His knockout wins alone are just one fight short of Burgos’ total wins.

UFC 262 airs on pay-per-view May 15 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. If UFC 261 reminded fight fans of anything, it’s that the energy in a crowd filled arena certainly helps produce quality fights.

How do you think Edson Barboza will do against Shane Burgos?