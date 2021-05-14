Edson Barboza Feels More ‘Relaxed’ Fighting With New UFC Contract

Edson Barboza is riding into his next fight more relaxed and motivated after securing a new UFC contract.

Edson Barboza is getting ready to face off against Shane Burgos on the main card of this weekend’s UFC 262 event. The Brazilian is heading into his 25th UFC fight and will be competing under a newly signed contract. Prior to signing this contract, Barboza was unclear if his future fighting plans would be in the UFC or if he would seek employment elsewhere. Even though he lost three of his last four fights, he was able to negotiate a new deal that he is happy about.

“My head is more relaxed than ever,” Barboza said in an interview with MMA Fighting. “Thank God we were able to get a deal with the UFC. I’m very happy, I believe the UFC is happy as well, so I just have to go there and show what I’ve always showed and prove the UFC I’m worth that, that I really deserve the number they are paying me.”

Barboza will be looking to get his UFC career back on track with a win on one of the biggest cards of the year. Despite being one of the best strikers in the UFC, Barboza has only ever strung together three wins in a row in the UFC. Now with a new multi-fight deal, he will be hoping to make his way up the featherweight division.

“That has gotten me more motivated than ever because now I know that, more than ever, I have to go there and do a good job because we secured a pretty cool deal that has gotten both of us satisfied. That has left me very motivated.”

UFC 262 takes place in front of a live crowd at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Saturday May 15.

Will we be seeing a new and improved Edson Barboza at UFC 262 against Shane Burgos?