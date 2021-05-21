EXCLUSIVE: Yan Says UFC Hinted Title Shot Looming With Win Saturday

The #3-ranked Xiaonan Yan believes that she is closer than many would have you think to a UFC title shot.

The Chinese-born native has cut through the UFC women’s strawweight roster like butter. Currently riding an eleven fight win streak, with six of her victories in the UFC coming by way of unanimous decision. Even though her style doesn’t always knock an opponent off their feet, the complexity of her shot selection alongside her agility assists in her ability to win on scorecards. Prior to her big fight with Carla Esparza, Xiaonan Yan checked in with our own James Lynch from MMANews.

“Whoever the UFC gave me, no matter Esparza or Joanna, if I win this fight, I was seven-win streak. Yan said to Lynch. So UFC have to give me the opportunity to challenge (for) the belt. So who I fought, Joanna or Esparza, it doesn’t matter. I just need one more win, and then the belt.”

Additionally, Yan shared some of her recent experiences with all that’s been going on behind the scenes. It seems the rising strawweight contender is hopeful about her title aspirations for 2021.

“Yeah, I think between the conversations between UFC and my management teams, I think the implication (is) that if I win this fight, I may get an opportunity to fight for the belt.” Xiaonan Yan said.

Following discussions with matchmakers, Xiaonan Yan seems confident that a win in this spot will secure her a title shot. The rising strawweight is set to take on former champion Carla Esparza at UFC Vegas 27 this Saturday at the UFC Vegas APEX in Las Vegas. The strawweight landscape will surely undergo changes after fight night because the pressure is on Esparza as Xiaonan Yan is in a good position to steal Esparza’s shine, despite the history she has with Rose Namajunas.

Who do you think will win this Saturday, Xiaonan Yan or Carla Esparza?