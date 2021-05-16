Fighters React To Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler At UFC 262

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler battled it out to see who would be crowned the new lightweight champion.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 262 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (May 15, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

As seen in the fight, the first round was extremely entertaining. Charles did get an early takedown, but was briefly caught in a guillotine choke. Charles later took his back and Chandler tried to slam out of it, but that didn’t work so he just exploded out of it instead. Then Chandler dropped Charles and tried to finish him on the ground, but that didn’t work.

It was a wild end to a wild fight as the second round closed the show in just 19 seconds as Charles dropped him with another left hook then swarmed him with strikes on the ground.

The title became vacant after the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Chandler, a guy the hardcore fans know very well, only had one yet impressive outing in the UFC heading into this fight while Charles was on an 8-fight winning streak. It turns out Vegas didn’t think Chandler had a chance in this fight as he was listed as a +130 underdog.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

The jiu-Jitsu guy did the wrestling and the wrestler did jiu Jitsu 😳😳 @UFC — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) May 16, 2021

Things can change so fast in MMA ! Phewww #UFC262 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 16, 2021

How awesome is this. Congrats to Charles Oliviera. What a fight, what a performance. What a champ! — michael (@bisping) May 16, 2021

Broken clocks right twice a day. 😂 — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) May 16, 2021

It’s absolutely insane how quick things change in the @ufc @MikeChandlerMMA was cruising and :19 secs later @CharlesDoBronxs is the champion!!! What a fight! Congrats to the new king. 🇧🇷 You got another champion!!! #ufc262 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 16, 2021

Amazing job by @CharlesDoBronxs such a great comeback! #UFC262 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) May 16, 2021

What a fight!!!! So happy for the kid @CharlesDoBronxs #UFC262 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 16, 2021

WOW!!! HUGE congrats to @CharlesDoBronxs !!! Amazing performance and way to fight through real adversity! Amazing! #UFC262 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) May 16, 2021

UFC 262 Results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler, Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush