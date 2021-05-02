Fighters React To Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka At UFC Vegas 25

Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka brought a slugfest in their fight.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC Vegas 25 event on Saturday night (May 1, 2021) from Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex facility.

As seen in the fight, the opening round was fantastic. Reyes did score one trip takedown in this round, but couldn’t keep him there. This led to Jiri to fire up and come out swinging. Jiri hurt him a few times and always kept him back-peddling, but Reyes was throwing just as much. The second round saw more insanity as they continued to trade and Jiri rocked him a few more times.

However, when Reyes rocked Jiri, it was Jiri who went for a takedown and got caught in a brief guillotine choke. When Jiri got back up, he threw more leather then connected with an amazing spinning back elbow for the win.

This was an important contest for both guys. Reyes was trying to turn things around after going on a two-fight losing streak, which was for the light heavyweight title, including coming off a TKO loss to Jan Blachowicz with the vacant light heavyweight title on the line at UFC 253 pay-per-view event.

On the flip side, Jiri has been rising up the division despite only fighting once before under the UFC banner as he was on a 9-fight winning streak including a stint in Rizin where he held the light heavyweight title.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Damnnnn that was madness 👊🏿🤯 #UFCVegas25 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 2, 2021

This dude Prochazka is like a avalanche going downhill. He just blitzes these dudes. He uses his cardio as a weapon , has a fantastic chin and great finishing instincts. I’m very excited about this dude! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) May 2, 2021

Jesus Christ 🙄 scary ! #UFCVegas25 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 2, 2021

What a finish wow!!!! 😯 #UFCVegas25 — Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) May 2, 2021

Spinning back elbow knockout 😳😳🤯 — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) May 2, 2021

That dude legit! True contender for the 205 belt. — Brad Tavares (@BradTavares) May 2, 2021

Dude was on a mission ! — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) May 2, 2021

Ok I know what my next hairstyle plan is. #UFCVegas25 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) May 2, 2021

What a WILD first round!! Jesus! More please! 🙌🏾🥳 #UFCVegas25 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 2, 2021

I gotta get me one of those big a** beards . Prochazka out here eating punches like it’s nothing ! #UFCVegas25 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 2, 2021

That hairstyle nearly kept him in that guilotine #UFCVegas25 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 2, 2021

Wow!! Jiri is legit legit!! — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) May 2, 2021

UFC Vegas 25 Results: Dominick Reyes vs. Jiri Prochazka, Giga Chikadze vs. Cub Swanson

MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC Vegas 25. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.