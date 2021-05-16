Fighters React To Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush At UFC 262

Tony Ferguson vs. Beneil Dariush wasn’t what fans had thought they would see, but rather, Dariush shut down the fan favorite.

The showdown served as the main event of the UFC 262 pay-per-view event on Saturday night (May 15, 2021) from Houston, Texas at the Toyota Center.

As seen in the fight, Dariush came out very aggressive in the first round and was working over the lead leg with kicks then swarming him with shots. Ferguson was dealing a lot of ducking to avoid the strikes. Eventually, Dariush got a takedown, but couldn’t do a ton here as Ferguson had a great pass defense and was using a lot of work with his legs to keep him in half to full guard.

The second round saw Dariush get a takedown to start it off and fended off a d’arce choke so he could land some more damage. Ferguson refused to tap from a heel hook despite being in obvious pain in round two. Dariush put on the damage in the third round and eventually walked away with the decision win.

Ferguson really needed a win coming into this fight. Sure, Dariush isn’t a well-known name among the casuals, but the hardcore fans know he is a really tough challenge. Ferguson was on a two-fight skid while Dariush has been on fire as of late by winning a 6-fight winning streak.

Let’s see how the fighters reacted to the outcome of this fight:

Tony brings the excitement man. — michael (@bisping) May 16, 2021

Beneil Dariush is a bad man!#UFC262 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) May 16, 2021

Tony Ferguson is built different ! 💯 #UFC262 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) May 16, 2021

Tony is a wild man!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 16, 2021

Benny D hates Marxist Ideologies, and the Texans booed him! WTF — Funky (@Benaskren) May 16, 2021

I can’t see anything limb snap, twist, hyper extend, etc. ¡No Mas! #UFC262 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 16, 2021

