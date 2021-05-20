Font Believes The Time Is Right To Defeat Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27

Rob Font believes Cody Garbrandt is in for a tough night at the office come Saturday night at UFC Vegas 27.

#3-ranked bantamweight contender Font faces #4-ranked Garbrandt this weekend at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Both are ranked in the bantamweight top five which makes the bout a potential title eliminator, certainly a key bout to see how the division may shape out.

Font believes he is catching Garbrandt at the right time where he might have faltered a couple years ago if a fight against the former champion would have materialised in the past.

“I think this is the right time,” Font said at UFC Vegas 27 media day. “I don’t think I would have dealt with this too well maybe three years ago. I think it’s the right time as far as experience wise, as far as the martial art side, the mental side and the physical side. He’s catching me at the wrong time, I think I’m catching him at the right time. Again, just being patient and letting everything play out the way it should be.”

Font was last seen in action against Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal where he TKO’d the former title challenger back in December last year. With the win, Font jumped into the top five in the bantamweight division, straight into the title mix. A win against Garbrandt could potentially earn him a title shot next.

Currently on a three-fight winning streak, Font joined the UFC in 2014. Since then he has defeated the likes of Thomas Almeida, Sergio Pettis and Ricky Simon. Prior to joining the UFC, Font was the former CES featherweight champion in 2013.

Currently training out of the New England Cartel team which currently houses fighters such as Calvin Kattar, Font is hoping to represent the team well on Saturday to show they are an MMA team on the rise.

Do you believe the timing is right for Rob Font to get the victory against Cody Garbrandt?